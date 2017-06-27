Mac Miller Shares Romantic Birthday Message for Girlfriend Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande recently turned 24 and one of the special greetings she received was from her boyfriend, Mac Miller.

YouTube/ArianaGrandeVEVOAriana Grande and Mac Miller in "The Way" music video.

Miller, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick, shared a sweet message for the "Side to Side" songstress as she celebrated her 24th birthday.

"Happy Birthday to this adorable pure soul who has reminded me what being happy feels like," the rapper wrote in the caption for an Instagram photo of him and Grande making silly faces. "Thank you for loving me so good. I think it's supposed to be 'so well' but I don't care. I love you and can't wait for all of the adventures."

Grande and the "Smile Back" rapper have been together since 2016. They decided to make their relationship public last summer when Grande announced it during a guesting on Ellen DeGeneres's daytime talk show.

Miller showed continous support for the pop diva following the Manchester terror attack. He was even seen waiting at the airport to welcome Grande when she flew back to Florida. He also performed with her during the One Love concert for the Manchester attack victims.

Rumors about the pair's engagement have been swirling since the benefit concert. During their number, Grande was seen wearing what appeared to be a possible engagement ring on her left hand.

A source close to the couple told In Touch that they are not engaged yet, claiming that the ring was just a gift from Miller. However, Grande is reportedly ready to tie the knot with Miller anytime soon. "They aren't engaged yet, but Mac did buy her a diamond ring, just as a gesture. Ariana made the decision to wear it on her engagement finger," the insider revealed.

Before dating Miller, Grande had a relationship with rapper Big Sean from 2014 to 2015.