Mac Mini 2017 News: Latest Version of Small Desktop Computer Rumored for March Release

While tech buffs are still waiting for a new version of the Mac mini, Apple recently announced that the ones from early and late 2009, as well as mid-2010, are now vintage and obsolete.

Apple official websiteA promotional image for Apple's Mac Mini.

This news, which came via an updated list of phased out devices posted on Apple's website, has caused a lot of fans to theorize that an overhauled model of the small desktop computer is already in the pipeline for release.There were rumors about a new iteration of the Mac mini rolling out late last year, but obviously, that did not materialize. Because of this, many continue to speculate on its release date.

Apple's last update on the Mac mini was released in October 2014. Mac mini enthusiasts thought that a two-year refurbishing pattern would be the norm for the device, given that its previous model came out in October 2012. However, because a 2016 version did not materialize, coupled with Apple's recent announcement, many are speculating that the new Mac Mini will finally be introduced this year.

As of now, the most feasible launch date for the device is during Apple's expected Spring event. Last year, the low-key gathering was held in March, focusing more on average users. If the tech giant decides to have a similar theme this year, it could be a good launch pad for the new Mac mini, which positioned for use in homes. However, as MacWorld UK points out, if such does not happen, it would be safe to assume that the company has just quietly dropped the product line.

In terms of specs, previous rumors suggested that the Cupertino-based company would do minor tweaks to the Mac mini as part of its plan to update its Mac Desktop line. Other than that, no other substantial reports have really been released regarding the device.

Meanwhile, for those who can no longer wait to score a Mac mini, retailer B & H Photo-Video-Pro Audio is offering $100 off the price of a late 2014 model with 2.6 GHz, 8 GB and 1 TB hard drive. The item normally retails for $599. Those living outside of New York and New Jersey who will take advantage of the deal also need not pay a sales tax.