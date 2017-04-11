'Mac Mini 2017' Release Date, Specs Rumors: Apple Set for Late 2017 Launch?

Apple product enthusiasts have been waiting for the release of the latest version of its smallest and cheapest Mac desktop, the Mac mini.

Apple Official WebsiteApple's Mac mini promotional image

According to Mac World, the technology giant will likely give an update on the said product during its Worldwide Developers Conference set to be held on June 5 to June 9. A September or October launch may also be in the cards.

It has been close to three years since Apple last updated the Mac mini, and many clients are already expecting the company to drop the desktop line. However, this April, the company's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Phil Schiller, mentioned that they are still very much interested in the product's development.

"The Mac mini is an important product in our lineup and we weren't bringing it up because it's more of a mix of consumer with some pro use. ... The Mac Mini remains a product in our lineup, but nothing more to say about it today," Schiller said during a press briefing.

Based on speculations, the new Mac mini will either have a Kaby Lake or a Skylake processor, an upgrade to the Haswell used in the current version. Kaby Lake is said to support 4K video, as well as a USB 3.1, a DisplayPort 1.2 and Thunderbolt 3. For the graphics, Apple may use Polaris 10. The standard 4GB RAM is expected to be upgraded, which means the Mac mini may sport an 8GB RAM. More flash drive options are also anticipated, including a bigger storage compared to the Fusion Drive in the 2.8GHz model.

As for the design, rumors claim that the 2017 Mac mini will be a lot smaller and thinner due to the exclusion of the CD drive. The current dimensions stand at 3.6cm high and 19.7cm wide.

Since a huge upgrade is expected in the desktop, its price range will likely be more expensive than the current models. The base model, according to Mac Rumors, with the 1.4GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM, an integrated Intel HD Graphics 5000 and a 500GB hard drive, sells from $499 to $999.