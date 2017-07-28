Macaulay Culkin Impresses With Clean-Cut Look, 'Home Alone' Actor Dating Brenda Song?

Macaulay Culkin has traded his usual disheveled, long-haired appearance for a more clean-cut look.

Wikimedia Commons/Matt Biddulph Macaulay Culkin performing on stage in 2010.

The former "Home Alone" child star stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday night, debuting his fresh look. He was spotted leaving a dinner date at celebrity hotspot Craig's, looking casual in a simple white t-shirt and denim jacket. He also showed off his recently cut hair. The 36-year-old reportedly stopped at a gas station to buy cigarettes.

Culkin's new and improved appearance is a huge change from the photos that surfaced a few years back with him looking pale and thin, further fueling drug addiction rumors. Many expressed concerns about his health, while others criticized him for letting go of himself.

The actor opened up about those accusations last year during an interview with The Guardian.

"I was not pounding six grand of heroin every month or something," he revealed, claiming that the media only used those rumors to "shift papers."

Culkin was with Disney alumna Brenda Song when he was seen earlier this week. The pair also left the restaurant together, leading some to believe they are an item. Song, 29, is also Culkin's co-star in an upcoming film titled "Changeland." It is directed by Seth Green and is scheduled to hit the big screen sometime next year.

Culkin and Song have not discussed the status of their rumored relationship. Before being linked to Culkin, Song was engaged to musician Trace Cyrus until they decided to call it quits in 2012. Culkin, on the other hand, had previous relationships with Mila Kunis and Jordan Lane Price.

The last small-screen appearance Culkin had was in the TV Land sitcom "The Jim Gaffigan Show" back in 2016. Meanwhile, Song is best known for her role as London Tipton on Disney's "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" and "The Suite Life on Deck."