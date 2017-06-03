MacBook 2017 Rumors: Apple to Release Notebook at WWDC 2017?; Device Reportedly Packs Kaby Lake Processor

With the WWDC 2017 (Worldwide Developers Conference) already kicking off on Monday, June 5, it is already anticipated that Apple will reveal some of its latest products. While the Cupertino-based company has a lot of possible surprises, it is said that a revamped MacBook 2017 is the most probable Apple product that will debut at the event.

AppleShown in the photo is the current version of the MacBook. It is suspected that Apple is introducing the 2017 version of the device at this year's WWDC, happening from June 5 to June 9.

After releasing a refreshed line of the MacBook Pro last year, some fans suspect that Apple will be dropping its MacBook Air 2017 at this year's WWDC. However, according to reports, rumors as well as retail and supply chains seem to hint at the arrival of the MacBook 2017 instead.

It is speculated that the MacBook 2017 will introduce some new specs to the current version of the device, most likely packing the Kaby Lake processor. In the event that the MacBook 2017 does not pack the latest Intel processor, the upcoming device may come with Intel Core M processors with double the amount of the maximum RAM (random access memory) of the current version of the Apple laptop.

Nonetheless, even if Apple indeed releases the 2017 version of the MacBook Pro at the WWDC, it is not expected to immediately hit the store shelves. After all, the brand is known for shipping its products, more often than not, two weeks after revealing them. Hence, it is likely for the MacBook 2017 to hit the store shelves by the end of this month.

Meanwhile, apart from possibly releasing the MacBook 2017 at the WWDC, Apple is also suspected to release its Siri Speaker, latest iMacs and iPads, and the iOS 11 at next week's event. While some are hoping that the WWDC will be a venue for the release of a new iPhone, tech pundits believe that it is unlikely to be the case as Apple is, allegedly, releasing three new iPhones later in fall.