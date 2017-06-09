Macbook Air 2017 News: Apple Unveils New and Updated Notebook

Apple has updated the Macbook Air, reminding everyone that it still exists. The Macbook Air is definitely the laptop that everyone sees. People see it in offices, schools, restaurants, libraries and at home. In fact, it's so all over the place and so well-molded into society that people have forgotten all about it. It doesn't make sense, right? Well, it actually does. The Macbook Air is definitely the least talked-about Apple laptop as the company has given much of their attention to the 15-inch Macbook Pro and the 12-inch Macbook.

AppleDuring Apple's developers conference, the company unveiled an updated version of the Macbook Air.

But much to the surprise of everyone at Apple's developer conference last Monday, the company unveiled an updated model of the Macbook Air. Unsurprisingly, a lot of people would be curious as to how much of the Macbook Air has been updated and how much it has changed. But to answer that question, the Macbook Air didn't really change much.

To be precise, the only change that was given to the Macbook Air is its processor. Apple upgraded the processor of the Macbook Air from 1.6 GHz to 1.8 GHz, which means that it's just a little bit faster than the previous model. But that is the extent of the change that the Macbook Air has undergone. It still is basically the same model albeit being a little faster than before and maybe a little bit bigger since

What made the Macbook Air popular before was the fact that it is Apple's most affordable laptop and it still is being priced at only $999 compared to the $1299 Macbook and the $1999 Macbook Pro. It also is pretty lightweight and a good introductory laptop for first-time users. But it is also the least updated device from Apple. In fact, Business Insider reports that the Macbook Air still runs on the Broadwell, Intel's fifth-generation processor, while most laptops today run on the seventh-generation, Kaby Lake.