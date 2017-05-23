MacBook Air 2017 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Apple to Announce New Laptop in June?

Apple has not updated its MacBook Air line since 2015, but it looks like fans of the laptop will be treated to something new at the company's upcoming June conference.

Reuters/Mario AnzuoniA MacBook Air laptop is pictured on display at an Apple Store in Pasadena, California July 22, 2013.

According to Bloomberg, the Cupertino-based technology giant is reportedly going to announce refreshes to their MacBook lineup. Sources close to Apple told the news outlet that the company has been contemplating on introducing a new 13-inch MacBook Air, though it remains to be seen if this will be proven true.

The decision apparently stems from the shocking fact that the MacBook Air's sales has maintained strong numbers. If there really is going to be a new MacBook Air, it has been said that it will likely come with a new processor.

As previously reported, the new MacBook Air is expected to arrive with Intel's latest Kaby Lake processor, a trackpad that supports the Apple Pencil, Touch ID with Force Touch technology and a USB Type-C port. There has also been talk of a Retina display and an E-ink keyboard making their way to the laptop.

Last year, Apple released the MacBook Pro 2016, which came with a Touch Bar perched above the laptop's keyboard. The company did not reveal any news regarding the MacBook Air, disappointing fans.

There have been rumors that Apple does not plan on updating the MacBook Air lineup at all, opting to pour all of its focus on the MacBook Pro and the 12-inch MacBook. Fans grew concerned that the MacBook Air would be discontinued, especially since the MacBook Pro 2016 was comparably slimmer than the current Air model. The MacBook Air has always been Apple's answer to thinner and less expensive laptops.

Bloomberg reports that Apple's upcoming announcement will also include a refresh on the MacBook Pro lineup, as well as the 12-inch MacBook. Microsoft has put out an impressive laptop of their own, and it looks like Apple will not take this lying down.

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates.