MacBook Air 2017 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Apple to Discontinue Line?

Apple is working on a bunch of Mac-related updates, but not a single refresh for the MacBook Air lineup appears to be on the table.

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)A MacBook Air laptop is pictured on display at an Apple Store in Pasadena, California July 22, 2013.

Later this year, the Cupertino giant will release pro-focused iMac models, which it announced last month. There is also a new Mac Pro on the way that will boast a modular design.

Trusted KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also stated that there is a couple of Intel Kaby Lake-powered MacBook Pro in development with mass production set for June.

Kuo also claims that Apple is set to mass produce a 15-inch MacBook with a whopping 32 GB random-access memory (RAM) around the fourth quarter of the year. Even the Mac Mini is getting some love, but apparently not the MacBook Air.

"We're investing aggressively in [the Mac's] future, and we are very excited about the innovation we can bring to the platform," Apple CEO Tim Cook said via Macrumors.

There is no mention of a new MacBook Air in the works, which had many thinking that Apple is looking to discontinue the line, with the 12-inch MacBook replacing it.

The MacBook Air's distinctive quality is its portability achieved by its slim and light build. However, such characteristic has slowly become a requirement for new releases.

Even the latest MacBook Pro was made slimmer. A thinner version for a MacBook Air is believed to be difficult to pull off with the build that Apple designed for the said laptop.

As Business Insider pointed out, the current available MacBook Air, which was marketed as "the world's thinnest notebook," is now the thickest MacBook on offer from Apple.

With a light and thin build becoming the standard for laptops, this had many believing that the era of the MacBook Air is coming to an end.