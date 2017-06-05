MacBook Air 2017 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Did Apple Discontinue the Ultra-Thin Laptop?

Apple Worldwide Developer's Conference (WWDC) for 2017 is right around the corner. But news about the release of the newest generation of MacBook Air remains uncertain.

Apple Current MacBook Air from Apple

The Cupertino-based tech giant last released a new version of the ultra-thin laptop device in March 2015 but discontinued its 11-inch model in October 2016. However, Apple fans are still expecting to see a new MacBook Air version soon.

But according to reports, Apple users should not expect much from the MacBook Air product line since it might possibly be completely discontinued.

According to tech industry observer Jack March, Apple might no longer release new MacBook Air devices because it no longer serves its purpose.

"For starters, the words 'Light' and 'Professional' are no longer a dichotomy, though they were when the original MacBook Air was launched in 2008," March stated. "For Apple to achieve the title of 'World's Thinnest Notebook' they had to compromise on performance and expansion slots. It was a very niche and expensive product, only for people with the primary priority of portability. In 2016 where nearly all products from Apple and competitors are thin and light Apple's distinction of Air is redundant."

Another report sided with March's observation; since most laptop users today no longer prioritize the thinness of the notebook design over its functionality. The report also mentioned that a source from Foxconn claimed in a post on Reddit that the MacBook Air product line has been discontinued. However, the insider also claimed that Apple might recycle the brand in the future.

There are also speculations claiming that instead of the MacBook Air, Apple will release new Macs and MacBooks during this week's WWDC 2017. It will reportedly include the highly upgraded MacBook Pro, as well as the 12-inch MacBook that will replace the MacBook Air this year.

More details are expected to be announced by Apple starting Monday, June 5, until the end of the event on Friday, June 9.