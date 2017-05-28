MacBook Air 2017 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Laptop Expected to Arrive This Year but Would Keep Old Design

Users can expect the long overdue upgrade for the MacBook Air this year, if the latest reports about one of Apple's most popular laptop lines are anything to go by.

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)A MacBook Air laptop is pictured on display at an Apple Store in Pasadena, California July 22, 2013.

IHS Markit tablets and PCs, technology, media and telecom director Rhoda Alexander revealed to Forbes that Apple is working on a new version of the 13.3-inch MacBook Air.

"A refresh of this product is in the works but it is unclear at present whether that update will occur in June or later in the year," she stated of the purported MacBook Air 2017.

"No specific details on what changes may occur there but expect it will focus on processor improvements, rather than display updates," she went on to say.

This is in line with an earlier report from Bloomberg, whose sources confirmed that Apple "is considering" updating the 13.3-inch MacBook Air with a new processor since sales for it remains strong despite not being refreshed for years.

The MacBook Air last received a hardware enhancement back in 2015, but the design remains unchanged for seven years now. Unfortunately, the Cupertino giant is not going to start now, with Alexander claiming the update will only be on the processing side of things.

Those who were wondering about the analyst's June remark, she was referring to the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) to be held by Apple next month.

A new model of the MacBook and MacBook Pro are set to be unveiled there, but the MacBook Air 2017 is not expected to turn up with them during the event.

Meanwhile, Alexander also said that Apple has not forgotten the 11.6-inch MacBook Air just yet. In fact, she said that the company is beefing up the supplies for it too although there is no word about an upgrade.

"While this model no longer shows as active on the US website, we are seeing further production, potentially for special orders (education) or select markets," she explained.