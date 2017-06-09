MacBook Pro 2016 VS MacBook Pro 2017: What's the Difference?

After all the speculations, Apple finally released the updated version of its MacBook Pro at its annual WWDC (Worldwide Developer Conference) that happened earlier this week. While the MacBook Pro 2017 does not look different from the MacBook Pro 2016, the latest version of the Apple laptop actually packs a lot of significant upgrades.

AppleShown in the photo is the 13-inch MacBook Pro 2017 with the Touch Bar.

For the third time, Apple uses an ultra-slim chassis for the MacBook 2017 after introducing the said design back in 2015 and carried it over to the MacBook Pro 2016. With the MacBook Pro 2017 still weighing 920 grams and maintaining the 0.52-inch thickness of its predecessor, it can be said that there's not much of a difference between the two as far as their look is concerned.

However, there's more to the MacBook Pro 2017 than meets the eye and sets it apart from its predecessor. While the latest Apple laptop packs a lot of changes in terms of specs, there is no denying that the biggest difference between the latest version of the MacBook Pro and its predecessor, the MacBook 2016, is its processor.

While the MacBook Pro 2016 houses the sixth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the MacBook 2017 now packs the Intel Kaby Lake processor. According to reports, because of the Kaby Lake processor, the MacBook 2017 is 13 times faster than the MacBook 2016 in single core tests and 19.7 percent faster in multi-core tests.

Apart from packing a much faster processor, Apple has also revealed that the solid state drives (SSDs) for the MacBook Pro 2017 are 50 percent faster as compared to those of the previous models of the device. The Cupertino-based company has also addressed the issue against the MacBook Pro 2016's keyboard functioning and added new butterfly switches to the MacBook Pro 2017, such as the new Esc key.

The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop also boasts of an Intel Iris Graphics 640/Graphics 650 processor, which is a lot better than the Intel Iris Graphics 540/ Graphics 550 processor of the MacBook Pro 2016. Its 15-inch counterpart, on the other hand, comes with an Intel HD Graphics 630 processor.

While the OLED touch bar was one of the admired features of the MacBook Pro 2016, it is surprising to note, though, that the currently released model of the MacBook Pro 2017 does not come with the said feature. However, according to reports, Apple will later release a version of the MacBook Pro 2017 with the said feature.