MacBook Pro 2017 News: Apple Designing Own Chip for New MacBook Pro Later This Year

It has only been a couple of months since Apple released the fourth generation of MacBook Pro last October, but reports regarding significant developments on its successor have already been circulating online.

Apple Official WebsiteMacBook Pro 2016 in Silver

According to an article from Bloomberg, citing Apple insiders, the Cupertino-based company is looking to release a brand-new iteration of the MacBook Pro equipped with the company's very own chip designed for lower power consumption. The report details that Apple is designing the new processor, tipped to replace the one that is currently being supplied by Intel Corps. for future Mac laptops.

However, the news explains that this does not mean that Apple will be ditching Intel in the near future. Instead, the Santa Clara-based semiconductor manufacturing company will still be very much involved. The only difference is that the processor will be built using ARM Holdings Plc. technology applied on an Intel chip.

The processor, which is said to be similar to the one used in the latest MacBook Pro's Touch Bar feature, has been in the works since last year. Dubbed as T310, it aims to run the laptop's minimum power mode while performing various functions when it is on sleep. This will allow the future iterations of MacBook Pro to receive emails, synchronize calendar and even update software despite the display shut down.

The proposed feature called the "Power Nap" will help further conserve power for the Mac laptops without compromising device performance shall it eventually gets rolled out. It seems like it will not be that much of a wait either for tech buffs wanting to upgrade to a new MacBook Pro with this capability. The aforementioned mode is said to be geared up for a new iteration of the device that is scheduled for release later this year.

Reviews of last year's MacBook Pro were mixed with consumers specifically citing its poor battery life as one of its biggest flaws. More recently, PC World delved into their own assessment of the matter with a conclusion that MacBook Pro 2016 battery life is highly dependent on how one will use the laptop. However, the variation appears to have a very broad scope as it can range from 1.5 to 18 hours. This makes the device very inconsistent in terms of gadget performance.