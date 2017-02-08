Macbook Pro 2017 Release Date, Specs Rumors: New Details Hint Kaby Lake-Powered Models Coming Later This Year

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

It looks like the MacBook Pro is already getting a refresh only several months after Apple released the touch bar-sporting MacBook Pro 2016 models from October.

REUTERS/Beck DiefenbachApple CEO Tim Cook speaks under a graphic of the new MacBook Pro during an Apple media event in Cupertino, California, U.S. October 27, 2016.

MacRumors found on Apple blog Pike's Universum information that suggests the imminent release of the MacBook Pro 2017 models and the company's plans for them.

The website listed three motherboards that are not associated with any MacBook Pro model available, but has the same processor power management data used on the MacBook Pro units released late last year.

This has MacRumors thinking that the motherboards make use of the Intel Kaby Lake and that the MacBook Pro 2017 model will be the ones they will power up.

This suggests that, as what has been said before, Apple will release an updated version of the MacBook Pro with the seventh-generation Intel processor.

Many were expecting that the MacBook Pro laptops released back in October will make use of the Intel Kaby Lake. After all, they were already available when the units came out.

However, Apple used the Intel Skylake instead. It is believed that the newer processor was not available yet since the Cupertino giant started its production before the Kaby Lake was released.

Despite this, it looks like the tech company is not going to miss out on Intel's latest and most powerful offering, which promises enhanced performance, power and battery life.

The information from Apple's blog also supports the previous reports that the MacBook Pro will get a minor update only instead of major upgrades.

It does not come as a surprise since Apple basically redesigned the laptop by getting rid of the physical function keys in place of a touch bar, which also displays other controls.

Apple is not expected to release the MacBook Pro 2017 before the macOS 10.12.4 is rolled out. The first beta for the software has just been released with the final version anticipated for release in late February or early March.

Macrumors believes that after that, when Apple feels like the MacBook Pro 2016 have done their time, the MacBook Pro 2017 should be unveiled.

This makes Worldwide Developers Congress (WWDC)in June the likeliest event that Apple will introduce the MacBook Pro 2017.