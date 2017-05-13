Macbook Pro 2017 Release Date, Specs Rumors: New Device Could Pack Intel Kaby Lake, 32 GB of Memory

Apple could be releasing new Mac notebooks based on Intel's latest generation of processors later this year. According to the research notes by a noted analyst, the MacBook Pro could see new versions for its 13-inch and 15-inch variants, all of which will be powered by Intel's Kaby Lake Processors. The updated 15-inch Macbook Pro model is expected to have a 32GB Random Access Memory (RAM).

Reuters/Beck DiefenbachA guest points to a new MacBook Pro during an Apple media event in Cupertino, California, U.S. on Oct. 27, 2016.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a technology analyst for KGI Securities, made a research note claiming that new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models with Intel's latest Kaby Lake processors could start mass production sometime in the third quarter — as early as July this year — according to Mac Rumors.

For these two variants, there was no mention of how much memory these new models will carry. A noted limitation of the previous Skylake-based systems is their 16GB memory limit. The previous generation of Skylake chips can only support up to 16GB of RAM, an amount that many professionals have found to be limiting, according to Cult of Mac.

Between the option of designing their own mobile chips for the MacBook Pro, or using a desktop-class RAM with the Kaby Lake processor, it seems that Apple will be going the Intel route this time, at the expense of higher battery charge usage.

A new 15-inch MacBook that will come equipped with 32GB of RAM has also been mentioned in Kuo's note, and their production will slightly lag behind the other MacBook models. This new, upgraded variant is expected to start mass production in the early fourth quarter, which could be as early as September of this year.

Kuo noted that this 15-inch MacBook with 32GB memory might have presented a challenge for Apple. This model will be "the most significantly redesigned product this year," according to the KGI Securities analyst.