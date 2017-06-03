MacBook Pro 2017 Release Date, Specs Rumors: New MacBook Pro to Be Unveiled at WWDC 2017?

Cupertino tech giant Apple is expected make major announcements on hardware at the 2017 Worldwide Developers Conference. The series of upgrades reportedly includes the company's entire MacBook line.

Apple Apple's invitation for the upcoming Apple WWDC 2017

The competition in the tech scene is hot this year. With that in mind, Apple might just step up with an upgraded MacBook to beat Microsoft's Surface Laptop. The company is expected to reveal the 2017 MacBook Pro at the upcoming convention. The device will be powered by the latest processors. An Intel Core i7 Kaby Lake processor will power the new laptop, reports say.

Apple's last MacBook Pro update was received with a resounding "Meh." For $1,800, a number of tech enthusiasts were disappointed. Nevertheless, it was still quite a successful for Apple's part.

Observers do not doubt that new MacBook Pro models are arriving soon since the company has recently decided to momentarily stop selling the 15-inch MacBook Pro units with Touch Bar.

Apple has remained tight-lipped about the next installment, but it is expected to be a whole lot better than the last. Prospective customers should hold off on buying new laptops until Apple makes the announcement during the WWDC 2017.

Aside from the revamped hardware, the Cupertino giant is expected to reveal an upgrade of the MacOS. An alleged software update, called MacOS 10.13, will reportedly make its debut at the convention. So far, Apple has not teased any details about the software.

Apple's WWDC stars this Monday, June 5. CEO Tim Cook will open the event with a two-hour presentation. He is also expected to deliver a key note speech, wherein he will mention the devices and software that will be unveiled during the conference.

WWDC 2017 ends this Friday, June 9. The event will take place at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

More updates should arrive in the following days. Stay tuned.