MacBook Pro 2017 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Updated Processor Might Be Intel Kaby Lake

There is not much information about this year's Apple MacBook Pro but those who are waiting for the new portable computer have been making a lot of speculations. People who are interested in the upcoming product can't stop talking about the possible updates that Apple has in store for the device, especially when it comes to the processor.

Facebook/apple Promotional photo for the Apple MacBook Pro 2016.

Apple has not officially revealed anything about the upcoming MacBook Pro yet. The latest creation from the company, the 2016 MacBook Pro, is said to be the slickest of them all. The company dubbed it as "a milestone in the evolution of the Mac," according to its promotional video.

Given this, people are now starting to wonder how revolutionary their new product will be.With expectations high, specs and other key features have to keep up. These means that the MacBook Pro 2017's processor will have to be powerful.

According to speculations, the MacBook Pro 2017 is expected to have Intel's powerful Kaby Lake processor. The processor comes with a new architecture, 4K video playback and more. Kaby Lake also boasts of faster clock speeds and higher Turbo frequencies. If this technology is indeed coming to the new MacBook Pro, the portable computer will really be on par with other laptops in the market.

The MacBook Pro 2017 is also expected to launch with two variations: a 13-inch model and a 15-inch model. The 13-inch model is presumed to have 16 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and said to be equipped with the Apple Pencil. The 15-inch model, on the other hand, is presumed to have 32 GB of RAM.

Again, there is still no official news from Apple regarding the MacBook Pro 2017. For now, people who are interested in buying the product will have to tune in for more news.

The MacBook Pro 2017 is rumored to be featured at Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) on June 5–9.