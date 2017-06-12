'MacGyver' Season 2 Air Date, Spoilers: A Casino Episode, More Crossovers, and a Possible Iconic Guest Coming in New Installment?

Lucas Till, the actor who plays the titular character in CBS' reboot of the iconic action-adventure series "MacGyver" recently shared a few teasers about the upcoming second season set to air later this year.

Facebook/MacGyverCBSPromotional banner for CBS’ reboot of the action-adventure series “MacGyver” featuring Lucas Till as the title character, Angus MacGyver.

As reported by CarterMatt.com, Till attended the Corus Upfronts in Canada on Thursday, June 8, and was able to share a couple of teasers about the second season of the "MacGyver" reboot.

According to Till, he has just recently learned about what the upcoming stories will be all about and couldn't say too much at the moment. He did, however, tease that a "casino episode" will eventually air, and also that there will be "further effort" in bridging the original and the rebooted series. He also said that, despite struggling to find a good balance in the earlier episodes, the show was able to finally find its footing and be its own thing by the end of the first season.

And when the actor was asked about the possibility of another crossover with "Hawaii Five-0," he readily expressed his willingness to have another go at it and be able to work once again with "a parallel group of people" who has been on the job for more than seven years. He also expressed some interest in crossing over with other shows like "Scorpion" and "NCIS: Los Angeles," both of which have been confirmed to be set in the same universe as "MacGyver" and "Hawaii Five-0" based on previous crossovers.

Speaking of working with people who have been in the business for a while, executive producer Peter Lenkov shared via an interview with Entertainment Weekly that there has been continuing efforts to convince the original "MacGyver," Richard Dean Anderson, to play a role that seemed to be particularly designed for him in the series' reboot.

"I've been pursuing him for this role but so far I haven't been able to convince him. But I will. I'm not giving up," Lenkov said.

"MacGyver" season 2 premieres on Friday, Sept. 29, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.