Maci Bookout News: Ryan Edwards' Wife Mackenzie Standifer Accuses 'Teen Mom OG' Star of 'Enabling' His Drug Addiction

Facebook / TeenMom Maci Bookout and Mackenzie Standifer with Dr. Drew Pinsky during Monday's reunion episode of "Teen Mom OG"

It seems like Ryan Edwards' new wife, Mackenzie Standifer, is harboring ill feelings against "Teen Mom OG" star Maci Bookout.

During Monday night's reunion episode of MTV's long-running reality show, reports claim that Standifer was called to express her opinion about the public backlash that her husband received after the airing of the "Teen Mom OG" finale.

In the said episode, Edwards was seen dosing off while driving as he and Standifer were on their way to their wedding. This could have caused them a major accident.

According to Standifer, Bookout already knew about Edwards' drug abuse problems since November 2016 after she informed her about it. Yet the reality show star opted not to do anything about it. "That was 186 days; 400,464 hours; and 267,840 minutes that he could've died, and still, you said nothing," Standifer stated in her open letter.

She also claimed that even if Bookout did nothing to help the father of her second child Bentley, she continuously talked about her concern about Edwards' life in the series. "You let everyone know that you feared for his life, while concurrently exploiting Ryan and his addiction on the show," Edwards' new wife also said.

Standifer also mentioned in her open letter that because Bookout opted to stay silent about Edwards' problems, she could be considered his enabler. But the mother of three defended herself, saying that Edwards was the one who exploited and enabled himself.

The new Mrs. Edwards disagreed, and also claimed that Bookout's actions humiliated her, her husband, and their children. She also mentioned that Edwards will not get the help he needs whenever his ex-girlfriend talks about him on TV.

"Helping Ryan doesn't mean talking about all of his problems on national television," Standifer stated. "It means being supporting, not kicking someone when they're down, and respecting the privacy that we all so graciously deserve."

Edwards is currently checked into a rehab facility to help him with his drug addiction.