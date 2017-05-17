macOS 10.12.5 Update News: New Update Focuses on Security, Compatibility Fixes

Apple has recently released the fifth major update for Mac users, in the form of the macOS 10.12.5 update released on Tuesday, May 15. What does this new update bring to Mac users?

Reuters/Lucy NicholsonA photo of the Apple store in Los Angeles, California, Sept. 16, 2016.

Given the heightened awareness on computer security this month, the macOS 10.12.5 update focuses more on fixing bugs and patching numerous security holes in Apple's operating system. This new release also improves support for new software, as well as addressing some long-standing issues, according to Ars Technica.

In the release notes that accompany the update, the full list of fixes include a fix for cases when audio could stutter when played through Universal Serial Bus (USB)-connected headphones, enhanced compatibility with future software updates with the Mac App Store, and support for media-free upgrade of Windows 10 to the newest Creators Update using Boot Camp.

The new macOS update also adds support for more digital camera RAW formats, and fixes an issue with enterprise and education endpoint installations which can set the year of the device to 2040. Another fix for mass deployment is the prevention of a crash when the Operating System is started up from a NetInstall image.

Beta testers, developers, and other participants in the macOS beta program have been told that the macOS 10.12.5 update simply "improves the stability, compatibility, and security of your Mac," according to Mac Rumors. It also looks like this update will be relatively short-lived, and will be soon superseded by a new version of macOS after Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

This update is not expected to be the last for macOS Sierra, however, as testing of the new Apple OS version is anticipated to take several months after a WWDC reveal.

This newest update for the macOS also comes with the iTunes 12.6.1 update, which can be downloaded from the App Store along with the rest of the macOS 10.12.5 update. This iTunes version offers some performance improvements, according to Mac World.