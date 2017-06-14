MacOS 10.13 High Sierra Release Date: Apple to Release New Update in the Fall; Public Beta to Begin This Month

Apple's highly anticipated macOS version 10.13 High Sierra has been getting a lot of buzz ever since it was revealed at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference 2017. However, Apple fans will not be able to get their hands on the new operating system until this fall.

Eager fans who want to get an early glimpse at the macOS High Sierra will be happy to know that Apple is going to be conducting a beta test for the public later this month. A specific date has yet to be revealed, but interested parties can sign up here. Right now, the macOS High Sierra is only available to developers through the Apple Developer Program.

According to Apple's description, the macOS High Sierra is "the latest version of the world's most advanced desktop operating system, delivering new core storage, video and graphics technologies that pave the way for future innovation on the Mac."

The new operating system will have a never-before-seen file system, High-Efficiency Video Coding support and even a graphics upgrade. Apps like Photos, Mail and Safari have also been updated.

The Apple file system offers security and reliability, as well as better performance. The HEVC support allows for high-quality video streaming, including 4K. As for the upgrade in graphics, Apple's Metal 2 enjoys enhanced performance and a polished API. The graphics technology also allows for Virtual Reality support, which is a first for the Cupertino-based technology giant.

"macOS High Sierra delivers important forward-looking technologies and new opportunities for developers wanting to tap into the power of machine learning and create immersive VR content on the Mac. The core technology innovations in macOS High Sierra, combined with our advances in hardware, will continue to push the Mac forward in exciting new ways," Apple senior vice president of Software Engineering Craig Federighi said.

The macOS High Sierra will be available as a free update later this year.