MacOS High Sierra Features: Safari Runs 80 Percent Faster Than Google Chrome; Adds VR Support and New File Management System

The upcoming macOS High Sierra promises to make Safari run 80 percent faster than Google Chrome. The upcoming Mac software update also adds support for virtual reality contents and a new file management system.

REUTERS/Stephen LamCraig Federighi, Senior Vice President Software Engineering speaks during the company's annual world wide developer conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, U.S. June 5, 2017.

Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, Craig Federighi, presented the macOS High Sierra at the Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday.

During the macOS update's introduction, the Apple executive reportedly shared that High Sierra's Safari is equipped with a JavaScript that will enable it to run much faster than the mentioned web browser. Alongside a faster performance, the Safari will also get security upgrades.

The macOS High Sierra will be equipped with a tool that can prohibit ad trackers from prying on the user's online activities without their knowledge. The said security updates will also restrict autoplaying video ads on websites.

Meanwhile, the macOS High Sierra has also been upgraded to support virtual reality contents and will introduce the new Apple File System.

In a statement, Federighi said: "macOS High Sierra delivers important forward-looking technologies and new opportunities for developers wanting to tap into the power of machine learning and create immersive VR content on the Mac."

Alongside the macOS High Sierra, Apple has also introduced an upgrade to their graphics-focused application programming interface called Metal 2, which primarily brings the needed tool so Mac computers with macOS High Sierra can run VR contents.

With that, developers and content creators can now build 3D and VR materials on a macOS High Sierra computer.

Apple also introduced the Apple File System as one of the new features on the macOS High Sierra. According to the same statement, "APFS makes common operations such as copying files and directories instantaneous, helps protect data from power outages and system crashes and keeps files safe and secure with native encryption."

People can now start trying the beta version of the macOS High Sierra. Its final version is slated to go live in fall.