MacOS High Sierra News: Learn More About the Lesser Known Features Included in the Update

Apple fans have likely heard all about the key components of the recently announced macOS High Sierra update, such as its new file system, support for virtual reality content creation and High-Efficiency Video Coding and even Metal 2, but there are other features and improvements that are worth noting as well.

The macOS High Sierra update is expected to be released later this year

For instance, Apple users will now have more ways to tinker with their pictures.

As Apple announced recently, there is now an always-on sidebar that provides easy access to a variety of organization tools. But the improvements don't end there.

"Fun effects" can be used for editing Live Photos. According to Gizmodo Australia, among the new effects that will be made available are bounce and loop effects.

The Edit option has also been updated, and it now features more tools that can allow users to adjust their images exactly how they want to.

Different Safari-related improvements are also included in the macOS High Sierra update.

For example, the Safari browser will now use Reader right away so that users can view the pages they open in the best way possible. On top of that, the updated Safari browser will also utilize Autoplay Blocking and this should help get rid of an annoying issue that many people deal with on a daily basis.

The new Safari will also feature Intelligent Tracking Prevention.

According to a recent report from iPhonehacks.com, the updated Safari browser is also expected to be significantly faster "when it comes to JavaScript performance" when compared to Chrome. The new Safari is also expected to allow users to adjust their display settings depending on which site they are viewing, so constant fiddling may no longer be necessary while browsing.

Many people will likely have to wait a while before they can gain access to the new features included in macOS High Sierra, as this update is not expected to be released until sometime in September.