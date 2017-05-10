macOS Sierra 10.12.5 Beta Update, Latest News: Fifth Beta Rolled Out for Developers, Public Beta Testers

Apple has recently rolled out the fifth macOS 10.12.5 developer beta through the Mac App Store, and the update appears to focus on speed improvements and bug fixes.

(Photo: REUTERS/Stephen Lam)Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President of Software Engineering for Apple Inc, discusses the Siri desktop assistant for macOS Sierra at the company's World Wide Developers Conference in San Francisco, California, U.S. A., June 13, 2016.

The release of the latest beta comes several days after seeding the fourth beta and more than one month after the launch of macOS Sierra 10.12.4.

According to MacRumors, the fifth beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.5 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store. The fifth beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.5 is also currently available for public beta testers.

The release notes accompanying the latest beta revealed that the update "improves the stability, compatibility and security" of Mac computers. Moreover, the version number and the lack of release note reportedly suggest that the fifth beta for the macOS Sierra 10.12.5 will only feature a minor update focused on bug fixes and security improvements ahead of the release of the macOS 10.13 later this year.

The finished version of macOS 10.12.4 was released back in March 27 and it introduced several minor enhancements such as the Night Shift for the Mac, new PDFKit APIs, and more options for iCloud Analytics. While the update expanded internet recovery options, it also introduced a bug that affects USB audio controller chips — a problem that still affects some users.

The Night Shift mode is a feature that can be activated via the Display section of a Mac computer's System Preferences. It is a power-related feature that aids the Mac in telling when sunset and sunrise are available, which could help in saving on energy consumption. This feature can also be turned on and off manually by accessing the Notifications Center or with the assistance of Siri.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to unveil the next major update, the macOS 10.13, at Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2017 which is scheduled to take place on June 5.