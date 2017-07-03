Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2017 Live Stream Free (Start Time, Performers): How to Watch Online, NYC East River Best Viewing Spots

The annual Macy's July 4th fireworks display is about to light up the New York City Manhattan skyline once again on Tuesday night. Thousands will gather to witness the spectacular light show live, but there are various ways to watch the fireworks for those who cannot make it to the actual event in Manhattan.

Television broadcasting company NBC has announced that they will be hosting a live stream of the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks show, which will start on Tuesday at 8 p.m. It can be accessed through the NBC mobile application.

According to a report by AM New York, this year's show is expected to be the largest one the city of New York has seen in over a decade. It is also said to be accompanied by the West Point Band's musical tribute titled "Anthem," together with the West Point Glee Club.

The show, which celebrates America's Fourth of July Independence Day, will not be limited to the fireworks display. It will also feature a star-studded lineup of performers, such as Jennifer Lopez, Hailee Steinfeld, Sheryl Crow, Lady Antebellum, Charlie Puth, and Brad Paisley.

The event will be hosted by "American Ninja Warrior" hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Matt Iseman, and Kristine Leahy.

Those who want to watch the fireworks from their mobile devices have to note that they will no longer be able to view the pyrotechnic spectacle on demand after the show.

As for those who would like to watch the colorful light display in person, Macy's has posted the official viewing points on its website.

"We're launching our light show from five barges stationed along the East River between East 24th and East 41st streets," the information said. People in Manhattan, New York, can watch the fireworks from 42nd Street, 34th Street, 23rd Street, and Houston Street along FDR Drive, and from 18th Street in Avenue C.

The map can be found on the Macy's website.