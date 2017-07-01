Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2017 Location, Map, Time: Official Entry Points and Viewing Spots Along East River

REUTERS/Eric ThayerThe skyline of lower Manhattan is seen as spectators watch Macy's Fourth of July fireworks explode over the East River in New York July 4, 2014.

Macy's has announced five official viewing spots and entry points along the East River in New York for its fireworks display this year.

This year will be the 41st annual fireworks display organized by Macy's in time for celebrating the 4th of July. On Tuesday, the pyrotechnic show will begin at approximately 9:25 p.m. EDT.

Macy's Map for the official entry points and viewing spots for Macy's 41st Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Display.

According to Macy's, the official entry point in 42nd Street & FDR Drive could provide "some of the best possible" viewing spots since the area is near the Queensboro Bridge and has the Long Island City skyline in the background. For people who will choose to watch from here, the nearest subway drop-off point is Grand Central - 42nd Street Station.

Meanwhile, Macy's promised that the 34th Street & FDR Drive entry point will deliver the best "front-row experience." Spectators can make their way from the 33rd St. subway station to reach this viewing spot.

Since the first two locations are hailed as some of the best official viewing points, they could become overcrowded in an instant. To avoid that while not sacrificing the chance of getting a good view of the 4th of July fireworks, people can proceed to the 23rd Street & FDR Drive official entry point. A subway station is located right along 23rd Street.

The 18th Street & Avenue C viewing area is designated especially for persons with disabilities and special needs. People from downtown Manhattan who pass by the East River bikeway may also find this entry point very accessible. Commuters can take the subway and get off at the 1 Ave. station.

Lastly, Macy's designated an official entry point at Houston Street & FDR Drive that can also be the most convenient viewing spot for people from downtown. Subway stations near this area are Delancey St. and Essex St.

For people outside New York, NBC will host a two-hour live telecast of the event on Tuesday, starting at 8 p.m. EDT.

Commuters are advised that on July 4, "subways will operate on a Saturday schedule, with some extra service." To plan the best possible commute route, read the latest announcement from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Macy's also reminds everyone that the entry points can change if the New York Police Department and other local authorities deem it is necessary, so it is best to keep checking for the latest updates.