Macy's Fourth of July 2017 Fireworks Live Stream, TV Channel Details: Start Time, Where to Watch

People from all across the United States are in for a big party this year as the annual Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular will once again wow the nation. Where can people catch all the action?

REUTERS/Eric Thayer The skyline of lower Manhattan is seen as spectators watch Macy's Fourth of July fireworks explode over the East River in New York July 4, 2014.

Macy's Fourth of July party will start at 8:00 pm Eastern Time and can be watched on the television on the local NBC channel. If viewers won't be able to catch the show on TV due to work or other engagements, they could still check in and watch the show live online. A live streaming of the event will be available through NBC Live Extra that can be accessed via an app or through an online website.

According to Macy's website, the 41st annual fourth of July celebration will not just be filled with fireworks but with stars as well. A star-studded line of performers are expected to entertain the crowd and the millions of people watching around the nation. After the fireworks, people are going to be entertained by Charlie Puth, Hailee Steinfeld, Lady Antebellum, Jennifer Lopez, and many more.

The Fireworks Spectacular is said to feature music by West Point Band who will play music during the 25-minute show. This year's show will also feature opera singer Jamie Barton's take on "The Star-Spangled Banner" and Craig Campbell is set to sing "American Anthem" to salute the nation's veterans. Aside from all these acts, Heather Headley will also perform "If I Can Dream," a song inspired by Martin Luther King Jr. But the most exciting part of the show will be the "Golden Mile" moment that will be played with a new rendition of the "The Battle Hymn of the Republic."

NBC's Fourth of July show will start at 8 p.m. ET with the fireworks display starting at 9:25 p.m. on NBC.