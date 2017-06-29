Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks 2017: Details, Start Time Revealed; Where Are the Best Viewing Spots in NYC?

New York City's famous skyline will light up in celebration as the Macy's 41st Annual Fourth of July Fireworks event comes around again. The fireworks will start flying at about 9:25 p.m. EDT over the East River.

Reuters/Eduardo MunozPeople watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Independence Day celebrations in New York July 4, 2016.

This year's Macy's Fourth of July fireworks display will be the 41st anniversary of the event, as the famed retail chain promises a riveting event to cap the Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday, July 4. Macy's has released a press statement revealing details and featured acts of their Fourth of July celebrations via Business Wire.

"A pyrotechnic anthem for the ages will ignite New York City's famed skyline on Tuesday, July 4, as the 41st Annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks® launch an unrivaled barrage of color, shape, light and sound to celebrate Independence Day," the event organizers said in their announcement.

A map of the fireworks show, which will launch from five barges floating along the East River, is available on Macy's website for the event. Five barges will be firing shells between the East 24th and East 41st streets, and the fireworks can be seen from five official viewing points, as marked on their map.

Furthest from the barges is the viewing point at the corner of Houston Street and FDR Drive, where this downtown area has a clear line of sight to the fireworks.

Viewers who would come in through the East River bikeway could watch the show from the junction of 18th Street and Avenue C. This area also serves as an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant viewing area.

The 23rd Street and FDR Drive area provide an unobstructed view of the East River from the lower Midtown part of Kips Bay.

Meanwhile, the Queensboro Bridge and the Long Island skyline give a dramatic backdrop to the fireworks show as seen from 42nd Street and FDR Drive. For those looking to be up close to the launches, the 34th Street and FDR Drive offer a front-row view of the barges themselves.