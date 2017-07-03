Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks: Where, When, and Who to Watch

Facebook/Macys Macy's annual fireworks display

The fourth of July has always been a well-celebrated holiday. Fireworks light up the sky, and everyone unwinds for a full day. Families celebrate together and friends meet up for pre-celebratory events. This year, there's a lot to expect for Independence Day, and to get a full experience of the holiday, here's everything to know about the schedules, locations, and celebrations set on the fourth of July.

According to the press release of Macy's, the performances on the fourth of July are something to look forward to. Star-studded and lighting up the stage for everyone to see, the Macy's fourth of July celebration will feature Jennifer Lopez, Sheryl Crow, Charlie Puth, Lady Antebellum, Brad Paisley, and Hailee Steinfeld. The annual performance will be airing on Tuesday, July 4, at 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT. Meanwhile, the hour-long presentation will air at 10 p.m. on NBC.

The company has also released a full list of places to watch the annual and much-anticipated fireworks display. According to Macy's, the official entry point is at 42nd Street & FDR Drive, which can provide one of the best possible views of the fireworks show. It is near the Queensboro Bridge, which provides a spectacular view of the Long Island City skyline. Macy's has also indicated that 34th Street & FDR Drive is where the best possible front-row seats will be so commuters are advised to come early.

For those who do not want to deal with a lot of people in a single location, Macy's has also provided alternative viewing points at 23rd Street & FDR Drive. Meanwhile, people with disabilities and those with special needs can enjoy the show at 18th Street & Avenue C without risking their safety and health.

Time Square Chronicles has reported that the move from the original destination at Brooklyn Bridge was due to the size and scale of the pyrotechnics. Despite the inconvenience the move may have caused, New York can expect a grand show that Macy's has always been known for.