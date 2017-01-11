'Madam Secretary' Season 3 Episode 12 Spoilers News: Elizabeth Goes Head-to-Head with the Chinese

Elizabeth (Tea Leoni) will have a face off with a determined Chinese ambassador in the upcoming episode of "Madam Secretary."

Facebook/MadamSecretaryElizabeth and her team fly to Africa in the upcoming episode of "Madam Secretary."

In the episode titled "The Detour," the synopsis (as seen on CarterMatt) reveals that the United States and China will fight tooth and nail on who will get to give developmental aid to Africa. Elizabeth and her team will reportedly fly to the continent to personally talk with the African leader and lay out the Americans' plans to help. Unfortunately, when they get there, they will find out that China has already sent representatives and they are prepared to offer more than what Elizabeth's team can give. The Americans are understandably upset, especially when the Chinese ambassador tries to rub their loss into their faces.

As seen in the promo, the African leader tells Elizabeth that the Chinese have offered them electricity with better terms. From Nigeria to other parts of the continent, China is one step ahead of the Americans. Elizabeth and the others have to watch the other side win everything.

In an event, she and the Chinese representative get to talk personally. He emphasizes that his government is simply offering competitive deals and there is nothing personal about it. Elizabeth, however, is quickly losing her cool over the man's arrogance. She says that nobody messes with America. What will her team do?

Meanwhile, Susan (Tonya Pinkins) will come to Daisy's (Patina Miller) aid after a particularly nerve-wracking flight leaves the latter scared. The plane they are riding on the way to Africa appears to have been rocked by turbulence and the press coordinator is rattled. With Susan in tow, Daisy will try to forget the scary experience and go on a welcome tour in Africa.

Elsewhere, Henry (Tim Daly) will be asked by the FBI to cooperate in the investigation of the Illinois bombing. The authorities have finally secured a lead. They think that the one who built the bomb is a Christian cult member.

"Madam Secretary" season 3 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.