'Madam Secretary' Season 3 Episode 13 Spoilers: Elizabeth to Salvage Iran–Israel Peace Talks

Facebook/MadamSecretary Elizabeth (Téa Leoni) faces another tricky situation in the upcoming episode of "Madam Secretary."

In the episode titled "The Beautiful Game," the synopsis reveals that the U.S. secretary of state will do her best to salvage the peace treaty between Iran and Israel amid a tumultuous event. During a symbolic soccer game between the two countries, the rabbi organizing it is killed. As the peace talks between Iran and Israel start to unravel because of what transpired, Elizabeth and her policy advisor, Jay (Sebastian Arcelus), will have to come up with a plan to stop the worse from happening. They will not let their hard work go to waste just because of a senseless murder.

Meanwhile, good news is waiting for Elizabeth back at home. She will learn that her name is part of the list of people who may win a Nobel Peace Prize. The nomination is a big boost to her bruised emotions, as she has had a lot on her mind for the past weeks. While Elizabeth's mood is improving, Jay's will become worse, as his work once again causes problems with his wife. Jay's preoccupation with the peace talks is putting a strain on his marriage. His diligence with his task meant not spending much time at home and his wife is getting fed up with it. Will Elizabeth give him some time off to sort things out?

Elsewhere, Daisy (Patina Miller) is once against under the spotlight. Last episode, she got some screen time as she toured Africa with Susan (Tonya Pinkins). The experience opened her eyes to the true situation happening in the country. Daisy has been learning a lot as Elizabeth's press coordinator. So far, she has been all work and no play, but that will soon change. Daisy will reportedly form a connection with Kevin Park (Justin Baldoni), a newbie who may or may not be interested in her.

"Madam Secretary" season 3 episode 13 will air Sunday, Jan. 29 at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.