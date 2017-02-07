'Madam Secretary' Season 3 Episode 14 Spoilers: Elizabeth to Receive Happy News from Oslo?

Elizabeth (Téa Leoni) and her team will be anticipating the news coming from Oslo in the upcoming episode of "Madam Secretary."

Facebook/MadamSecretaryElizabeth awaits news of her Nobel Peace Prize nomination in the upcoming episode of "Madam Secretary."

Fans of the CBS series will have to wait a little longer to see what will happen to Elizabeth's Nobel Peace Prize nomination. According to CarterMatt, the show will not be airing new episodes until March 5. This is reportedly to give way to a jam-packed February schedule, which includes the Super Bowl, the Grammys and the Oscars. Before the break, Elizabeth received the good news that she had been nominated in the annual international awards. It was an honor for her and for her team after being beacons of world peace for years.

Meanwhile, spoilers report that the episode will also tackle Jay's (Sebastian Arcelus) struggle as his marriage crumbles in front of his eyes. Elizabeth's policy advisor and his wife have been fighting about his work schedule. Abby (Stephanie J. Block) is tired of Jay's many excuses on why he cannot attend family affairs, just like before. Elizabeth can see that Jay has been very stressed recently. Work at the State Department never ceases. Coupled with his problems at home, Jay is close to a mental collapse. There is a chance he may opt to take some time off and focus on patching things up with his wife.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth's press coordinator is excited after meeting someone she likes. Daisy (Patina Miller) and the new employee, Kevin (Justin Baldoni), are in the getting-to-know-you stage and sparks are flying. The people around them can see that they have more than a passing interest for each other. Fans of the show are looking forward to more scenes from the potential couple. They think it is time for Daisy to get herself a new boyfriend.

"Madam Secretary" season 3 episode 14 will air Sunday, March 5, at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.