'Madam Secretary' Season 3 Episode 19 Spoilers: Elizabeth Makes a Dangerous Deal With the Russians

Elizabeth (Téa Leoni) is prepared to make a deal with the devil for the greater good in the upcoming episode of "Madam Secretary."

Facebook/MadamSecretaryElizabeth faces another tricky situation in the upcoming episode of "Madam Secretary."

In the episode titled "Global Relief," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that the Secretary of State will veer away from protocol by reaching out to a shady individual.

When Elizabeth and her team organize a food relief operation in Somalia, they have no way of knowing that a group of rebels will complicate things. The insurgents even dared to kidnap an American aide. Elizabeth is running out of options when she realizes that the answer is within her reach. Unfortunately, her government may not like what she is about to do.

Elizabeth seems to be considering the offer of a notorious Russian arms dealer. In the promo, the Russian meets the secretary of state's team on the tarmac for a hush-hush meeting.

Later on, it is revealed that Elizabeth seems to have agreed to the deal when Russell (Željko Ivanek) confronts her about it in front of President Dalton (Keith Carradine). She is obviously miffed about the discussion, but she maintains that she did it for the 50,000 people starving in Somalia. People are dying in the African country and Elizabeth emphasizes that they need help.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth will discover that Henry (Tim Daly) has been asked to let go of the doomsday cult case. After all the hard work he has done, the FBI wants him to leave the case alone. Henry does not wish to tell his wife what happened. He knows she is already stressed with her work. That is why when she walks in and berates him for keeping it a secret, he only feels guilty. Henry desperately wants to finish what he started, especially now that he knows the cult's plan to release a deadly strain of the avian flu.

"Madam Secretary" season 3 episode 19 airs Sunday, April 23, at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.