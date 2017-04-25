'Madam Secretary' Season 3 Episode 20 Spoilers: Elizabeth Scours City to Find Missing Colleague

Jay (Sebastian Arcelus) will find himself at the mercy of a group of terrorists in the upcoming episode of "Madam Secretary."

Facebook/MadamSecretaryElizabeth faces another tricky situation in the upcoming episode of "Madam Secretary."

In the episode titled "Extraordinary Hazard," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals Elizabeth's (Tea Leoni) policy advisor will be kidnapped while doing diplomatic work in Nice, France. When news of his abduction reaches the state secretary, she will blame herself for what happened because it was she who sent Jay on a fact-finding mission. It does not help that it was supposed to be a hush-hush case, with the American government completely unaware of the operation.

The promo shows Dalton (Keith Carradine) and his aides grilling Elizabeth on Jay's kidnapping. One of the officials is quick to point out that Elizabeth put one of her men in a life and death situation. Any hope of finding Jay is squished once it is made clear that the U.S. does not negotiate with terrorists. Elizabeth is close to a mental breakdown because she does not know what to do. She calls her husband, Henry (Tim Daly), to tell him her fears. Elizabeth feels guilty and she wants Jay to be safe.

From how it looks like, Elizabeth will launch a covert operation to get her policy advisor back. In the clip, a group of soldiers are shown circling the building where Jay is presumably being held. Elizabeth makes clear to whoever she is talking to that they are not negotiating his release, thereby not breaking the president's directives. Time is ticking for Jay, though. The terrorists are getting antsy because the Americans have yet to contact them. Jay is also ready to give up, telling his captor and himself that he is not important enough to be rescued. Will Elizabeth get him back alive?

Meanwhile, Henry believes he has cracked down the true mission of the doomsday cult. The group must be planning an attack in Israel. Henry must share his suspicions with the government, but his hands are tied. After he was cut off from the case, there is very little he can do short of getting arrested for meddling.

"Madam Secretary" season 3 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.