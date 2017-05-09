'Madam Secretary' Season 3 Episode 22 Spoilers: Henry Goes on a Suicide Mission

Elizabeth (Téa Leoni) will fear for her husband's safety, as he will be sent on a mission to Israel in the upcoming episode of "Madam Secretary."

Facebook/MadamSecretaryHenry will be sent to Israel in the upcoming episode of "Madam Secretary."

In the episode titled "Revelation," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that Henry (Tim Daly) will be asked to travel to Israel to stop the doomsday cult from deploying the bio-weapon. Elizabeth will be furious that her husband did not warn her about the dangerous assignment, preferring that she hears about it from his superiors. On top of it all, the state secretary is set to join President Dalton's (Keith Carradine) entourage as they head to Rome for the G20 Conference.

The promo (via Spoilers Guide) shows a White House mini conference about the doomsday cult. Henry's boss is explaining to Dalton that they plan to send the Task Force to Jerusalem and that Henry will lead them. Elizabeth immediately looks at her guilty husband. When the others take a short break, she pounces on him and accuses him of ambushing her. She demands an explanation on why he has kept the mission a secret from his own wife.

The teaser also reveals more details about the bio-weapon. It is airborne, making it all the more dangerous. Elizabeth can only utter the Almighty's name when she learns the truth. She fears for Henry's life. There is no guarantee he will return alive after this assignment. As much as Elizabeth wants to closely monitor what is happening in Israel, she has to focus on the G20 conference and assist Dalton as much as she can. She can only hope that her husband will come back to them in one piece.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Blake (Erich Bergen), Elizabeth's personal assistant, reuniting with his former colleagues at the conference. Back at the McCords' home, Stevie (Wallis Currie-Wood) will have no idea that her mother is asking Russell (Željko Ivanek) to remove her name from the Harvard Law School's waiting list.

"Madam Secretary" season 3 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.