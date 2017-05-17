'Madam Secretary' Season 3 Episode 23 Spoilers: Elizabeth Deals With French Obstinacy

Elizabeth (Téa Leoni) will try to convince the French to see reason in the upcoming episode of "Madam Secretary."

Facebook/MadamSecretaryElizabeth faces another tricky situation in the upcoming episode of "Madam Secretary."

In the episode titled "Article 5," the synopsis (according to TV Guide) reveals that Elizabeth and her entourage will travel to Brussels. The Americans will ask for NATO's support to stop the Russians from taking over Bulgaria. The discussion will hit a snag when France refuses to cooperate with the rest of the members. As the obstinacy of the French threatens to crush NATO's very existence, Elizabeth must think of a way to stop this from happening.

The promo shows Russell (Željko Ivanek) and Elizabeth discussing the situation. President Dalton (Keith Carradine) and his aides are also wondering what would be the best way to solve the situation. One wrong move and everything they have worked for will crumble.

Elsewhere, Henry (Tim Daly) will use his expertise to deal with the Russian situation. He will reunite with his former operative, Dmitri Petrov (Chris Petrovski), and asks for his help.

The two men have shared a deep connection ever since Henry moved heaven and earth to save the younger man from certain death in the previous season. Dmitri is a skilled agent and Henry is confident he will once again deliver the goods. Will this be enough to assure Elizabeth and the President that he has got the issue under control?

Ever since Henry accepted his new role in the government, Elizabeth has been distraught. Last episode, he was sent to Jerusalem to track down the doomsday cult bomb. His wife did not know about his mission until the last minute. Henry did not want to tell her because he knew she would be upset. The task was basically a suicide mission and it was a miracle that Henry was able to get home safely. Still, it will take a while for Elizabeth to get used to his new job.

"Madam Secretary" season 3 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.