'Madam Secretary' Season 4 Spoilers: Elizabeth to Meet With Chief Justice Wilbourne in Premiere Episode

Facebook/MadamSecretary Chief Justice Wilbourne may return in the next season of "Madam Secretary."

Chief Justice Wilbourne (Morgan Freeman) may be seeking a meeting with the Secretary of State in the upcoming premiere of the new season of "Madam Secretary."

Recent news revealed that Freeman, one of the executive producers of the show, will be directing the new installment's first episode. Just like in the previous premieres, it looks like the actor is set to deliver another action-packed episode involving Elizabeth (Tea Leoni) and her team of experts from the State Department.

Speculations are also rife that Freeman will do a cameo just like before. He has already shown up as Chief Justice Wilbourne in a couple of instances, and in each time, there was a huge emergency that Elizabeth had to deal with and solve for the sake of the American people.

Many fans are looking forward to the new storyline to be featured in the series. Spoilers indicate that season 4 will once again see Elizabeth solving an international crisis, especially the ones involving the Russians. Henry (Tim Daly) is expected to team up with Dmitri (Chris Petrovski) as part of his work in the Special Activities Division.

Aside from the regular setbacks, another plot being looked upon by viewers is how the McCords will face the new set of family issues life has in store for them. There are rumors that Henry and Elizabeth's eldest child, Stevie (Wallis Currie-Wood), will be at the center of all the hoopla.

Stevie will allegedly get a boyfriend and he is not a stranger to the McCords. Fans have noticed the strange connection between her and Dmitri when they met last installment. The Russian is clearly interested in Stevie and vice versa. If the two will be in a romantic relationship, Stevie's parents will likely be concerned, especially Elizabeth. As an operative and spy, Dmitri's work is considered too dangerous for Stevie. Having him as her boyfriend will be too risky. Dmitri is still a wanted man in Russia, and there is no telling when his enemies will come after him.

"Madam Secretary" season 4 is scheduled to start airing on Oct. 8 on CBS.