'Madam Secretary' Season 4 Spoilers: Henry and Elizabeth Fight Over Dmitri

Facebook/MadamSecretary Dmitri is back in the next season of "Madam Secretary."

Henry (Tim Daly) and Elizabeth (Tea Leoni) will resurrect their old fight over Dmitri (Chris Petrovski) in the upcoming season of "Madam Secretary."

Spoilers indicate that the young Russian operative will play a much larger role in the McCords' life.

Dmitri is back in the picture after helping Henry and the Special Activities Division last installment. He and his mentor are set to collaborate on more missions involving Dmitri's motherland.

Aside from their professional work, there is a huge possibility that they will see each other in a more personal setting in season 4. According to speculations, Dmitri will fall in love with Henry and Elizabeth's eldest child, Stevie (Wallis Currie-Wood).

Dmitri and Stevie met last season, and viewers could not help but notice how they reacted to each other. Henry also looked like he knew what would happen in the future just by gazing at the two youngsters.

Although Henry may have no problem with Dmitri dating his daughter, Elizabeth may not have the same thoughts. Previously, she and her husband fought because he kept on prioritizing the Russian. Henry risked his life to save Dmitri and his sister, and Elizabeth became livid. She will not want Stevie to get involved romantically with someone as complicated as him.

In a November interview with ABC News, Daly spoke about how the show puts importance on family. According to him, he and Leoni - who are actually dating in real life - try to portray supportive parents to their kids in the series.

"One of the things that attracted both of us to this show is the family element. Seeing behind the curtain into the family was really important to everybody there, and especially Tea and me. So we worked really hard on making this aspirational relationship have some truth to it. And I think that once we found that common ground and worked so hard and had so much fun, that I don't think anything can get in the way of that," Daly said.

"Madam Secretary" season 4 is scheduled to start airing on Oct. 8.