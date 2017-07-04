'Madam Secretary' Season 4 Spoilers: Jay to Finalize Divorce From Wife

Facebook/MadamSecretary Jay needs closure in the next season of "Madam Secretary."

Jay's (Sebastian Arcelus) dispute with his wife will come to a head in the upcoming season of "Madam Secretary."

Spoilers indicate that the policy advisor and wife Abby (Stephanie J. Block) will decide to finalize their divorce. Last installment, she told him she had had enough of their arrangement and wanted out. According to Abby, he spent more time with his colleagues than with his family and it was taking its toll on all of them. She accused Jay of taking her and their daughter for granted.

Elizabeth (Téa Leoni) and the State Department team could not help but notice Jay's downward spiral. It also did not help that he had almost died in a daring assignment that the squad planned. Jay felt that the world was against him, which prompted Elizabeth to talk to him and assure him that they were all there to support him. The new season is expected to bring closure to Jay's marital problems and to show if he and Abby will indeed part ways.

Meanwhile, the spotlight is on Daisy (Patina Miller) after it was revealed that she was pregnant with the late Joseph Garcia's (Justin Baldoni) baby. Joseph was also known as Kevin, the CIA operative who died while on a covert assignment in the State Department. He and Daisy started having a relationship before his shocking death. Although the press coordinator is speculated to struggle due to her condition, her family and friends will be there for her.

According to Tucson, "Madam Secretary" is one of the political shows to watch out for this fall. However, the website posits that it is time for the series to dwell on a more realistic and daring approach in its storyline, i.e. the events that are taking place in the United States under President Trump's leadership.

"Madam Secretary" season 4 is scheduled to return on Oct. 8.