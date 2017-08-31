'Madam Secretary' Season 4 Spoilers: Nadine's Personal Life to Cause Her Problems at Work?

Facebook/MadamSecretary Nadine needs a dramatic storyline in the next season of "Madam Secretary."

Nadine (Bebe Neuwirth) and her connection to Mike Barnow (Kevin Rahm) may put her at odds with Elizabeth (Tea Leoni) in the upcoming season of "Madam Secretary."

According to CarterMatt, things could get interesting for Nadine in the new installment if her personal and professional lives were to coincide. Elizabeth's chief of staff is currently involved with Mike, the political consultant whom Elizabeth had an ugly altercation with last season. In the course of her work as the state secretary's right-hand woman, Nadine has yet to disappoint her boss. She has a calm and efficient personality, but this hardly gives Neuwirth the opportunity to showcase her dramatic skills.

It could be interesting to see Nadine in an uncomfortable situation where she has to choose between her love for her boyfriend and her loyalty to her work. When Mike and Elizabeth had a disagreement, Nadine managed to stay on neutral ground to avoid muddling up things. The showrunners may tap on this complication again, and this time around, Nadine will be put in a position where she will either break things up with Mike or end up losing her job in the state department.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that an old character may reappear in season 4. Spoilers indicate that Harrison (Jason Ralph), President Dalton's (Keith Carradine) eldest son, will return. Previously, it was revealed that he was sent to rehab for his drug addiction. Harrison is a good friend of Elizabeth's child, Stevie (Wallis Currie-Wood). They even dated for a while. The media had a field day arguing whether the two were still romantically involved before Harrison underwent treatment.

If Harrison will indeed return, there is a possibility that his feelings for Stevie have changed. He may want to pursue her romantically. However, he may have to compete with Stevie's potential suitor, Dmitri (Chris Petrovski), who is rumored to fall in love with the McCord's eldest. She and the Russian operative met last installment and they immediately hit it off.

"Madam Secretary" season 4 is scheduled to start airing on Oct. 8 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.