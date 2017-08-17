'Madam Secretary' Season 4 Spoilers: President Dalton's Son to Return

Facebook/MadamSecretary Harrison may appear in the next season of "Madam Secretary."

President Dalton's (Keith Carradine) eldest son, Harrison (Jason Ralph), may return in the upcoming season of "Madam Secretary."

According to CarterMatt, there is a possibility that Stevie's (Wallis Currie-Wood) old friend will appear in the next installment. The last time viewers saw Harrison, he was in rehab due to drug addiction. He had passed out due to an overdose in the first season of the show. President Dalton had a hard time keeping the media away from his son, and Stevie was the only person that Harrison reached out to. Even then, he was having second thoughts in getting her involved in his messy life. His relationship with his father has also always been strained. If Harrison does make a comeback, viewers can expect that the tension between him and the POTUS will still be present.

Aside from the family problems that the president will face, spoilers indicate that he and Elizabeth (Tea Leoni) will not see eye to eye on many things. Although this is a usual occurrence between the two, a huge disagreement will reportedly take place that will shake their connection unlike ever before. This conflict could put their alliance at stake. Will this push Elizabeth to quit from her post as secretary of state?

The said dispute may have something to do with the arrival of Chief Justice Wilbourne (Morgan Freeman) in the upcoming premiere. Spoilers reveal that Freeman's character will appear in the first episode and that he will help Elizabeth tackle an emergency concerning the American people.

The last time Wilbourne was seen in the series, Elizabeth was sworn into office after news of Dalton's sudden demise circulated. Fans are looking forward to the action-packed storyline involving the Chief Justice. According to reports, Freeman will be directing the episode. It is possible that Dalton will once again be involved in a huge mess that can only be handled by Elizabeth and Wilbourne.

"Madam Secretary" season 4 is scheduled to start airing on Oct. 8 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.