'Madam Secretary' Season 4 Spoilers: Stevie to Choose Between Old and New Lover?

Stevie (Wallis Currie-Wood) may have to choose between an old friend and a new love interest in the upcoming season of "Madam Secretary."

Spoilers indicate that Harrison (Jason Ralph) may return in the new installment. Viewers know President Dalton's (Keith Carradine) eldest son as a difficult child. He was into drugs and the POTUS needed to send him to rehab to curb his addiction. If there is someone who understands Harrison the most, though, it is likely Stevie, Elizabeth (Tea Leoni) and Henry's (Tim Daly) daughter. The two have been friends for a long time, and it was previously revealed that they had even dated each other briefly.

Harrison considers Stevie his closest friend and vice versa. The press had a field day speculating about their relationship in the past, partly because of how sweet they were to each other. If Harrison will indeed make a reappearance, his storyline will likely involve Stevie. This time around, he may be thinking of pursuing her again, especially now that he is sober. Unfortunately, it seems like Harrison will be facing a rival for Stevie's love.

Speculations are rife that Stevie will be romantically involved with Dmitri (Chris Petrovski). She and the young Russian operative met last season, and viewers could see that they hit it off pretty quickly. Dmitri is Henry's good friend. In the course of their professional work, the younger man was able to establish himself as an important part of Henry's life. In fact, Henry risked it all just to help Dmitri save his sister from the Russians.

If the love triangle does happen in season 4, it will be interesting to see something different from the usual political drama revolving around Elizabeth's story as secretary of state. Fans will also get to see the McCords deal with a mundane type of challenge such as advising their daughter to choose the better man for her.

"Madam Secretary" season 4 is scheduled to start airing on Oct. 8 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.