'Madam Secretary' Season 4 Spoilers: The McCords to Celebrate a Wedding?

Facebook/MadamSecretary Henry and Elizabeth's kid may get married in the next season of "Madam Secretary."

The McCords may be hosting the wedding of one of their children in the upcoming season of "Madam Secretary."

Spoilers indicate that romance will knock on Stevie's (Wallis Currie-Wood) door in the new installment. It looks like the eldest of Henry (Tim Daly) and Elizabeth's (Tea Leoni) brood will form a special bond with Russian operative Dmitri (Chris Petrovski). The two were introduced last season and viewers could see sparks flying between them. While Henry may have no problem with Stevie dating Dmitri, Elizabeth will likely be against it. The young Russian has been the topic of her past arguments with her husband since Elizabeth believed that Henry was becoming too invested in Dmitri that he was willing to forgo his own safety for the other man.

While it is still too early to say if Stevie and Dmitri will hit it off and start looking towards a future together, the storyline is something that excites the fans. So far, Henry and Elizabeth's home life has gone smoothly, except perhaps for an occasional setback or two. Seeing Stevie in love with someone will open up a plethora of possibilities for future plots, and this may even be the season when a McCord child will get married. As the eldest, Stevie is the best candidate. Both her parents will likely cry a river on her wedding day, and more so if the man she is going to marry is a Russian who is deep in the spy business.

Meanwhile, recent news reveals that Morgan Freeman will be back to direct an episode in the new installment. According to CarterMatt, the show's executive producer will direct the upcoming premiere, the same as he did in seasons two and three. Speculations are rife that he will also do a cameo. In the past, he portrayed the Chief Justice.

"Madam Secretary" season 4 is scheduled to start airing on Oct. 8 on CBS.