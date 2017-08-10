'Madam Secretary' Season 4 Spoilers: What Kind of National Emergency will Elizabeth Face in the Premiere?

Facebook/MadamSecretary Elizabeth's mettle will once again be tested in the next season of "Madam Secretary."

Elizabeth (Tea Leoni) is expected to tackle another emergency concerning the safety of her people in the upcoming premiere of the new season of "Madam Secretary."

According to reports, the Secretary of State will once again meet with Chief Justice Wilbourne (Morgan Freeman) for the first episode of the upcoming installment. The last time he appeared in the series was when Elizabeth was sworn into office after President Dalton (Keith Carradine) was presumed dead following a terrible accident. Viewers of the show cannot help but equate the Chief Justice's presence to another national crisis that will test Elizabeth's mettle yet again. Aside from the rumored cameo appearance, Freeman is said to also be directing the premiere episode.

Meanwhile, the fans are looking forward to watching Henry (Tim Daly) having a more active role in the new storyline. Although many appreciate Daly's performance as Elizabeth's husband, his character has a lot of potential. According to CarterMatt, it will be a waste to see Henry once again fulfill his role as a docile professor when there is more material in his arsenal. Hopefully, his job with the Special Activities Division will give him more space to show off his skills as an agent. Fans are looking forward to Henry working with Dmitri (Chris Petrovski) again, the Russian operative who has become his friend.

Henry may be busy with his work with the SAD, but as expected of him, he will continue to support Elizabeth as she handles larger than life situations that concern the country. Henry and Elizabeth's marriage has been far from ideal, but viewers cannot deny that they love each other. When it comes to family, they always prioritize their children more than work. Spoilers indicate that the McCords will once again face a major hurdle. Will they crumble in the face of adversity?

"Madam Secretary" season 4 is scheduled to start airing on Oct. 8 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.