'Madden NFL 17' News: Divisional Round Roster Update Now Live, Boosts Jadeveon Clowney's Overall Rating

EA Sports

Football fans can look forward to enjoying another slate of playoff games this weekend and "Madden NFL 17" is getting them ready with a newly released roster update.

The latest roster update is not quite as comprehensive as previously released ones since there are fewer football players still playing live games, but there are still some notable risers and fallers.

Starting off with those who improved significantly thanks to the new update, it should probably come as no surprise that Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is among them. Clowney was one of the stars last week as the Texans knocked off the Oakland Raiders to earn a Divisional Round date with the New England Patriots.

As for Clowney himself, his improved play has renewed hope that he may turn out to be a superstar-level player after all, especially now that he has put some devastating injuries behind him. Clowney is already one of the more impressive defensive forces in the game thanks to his new overall rating of 89.

Another Wild Card Weekend standout who is on the receiving end of a ratings bump is Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell. Bell was unstoppable during the Steelers' first-round matchup with the Miami Dolphins as he racked up 167 rushing yards and even punched in a pair of touchdowns.

Bell's big game has led to him earning an overall mark of 96 in "Madden NFL 17."

Notably, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had his overall rating decreased after a lackluster performance against the Green Bay Packers last week. Since Beckham Jr. and the rest of the Giants have already been eliminated, it may be a while before the star wideout can do something to improve upon his new overall rating of 92.

Players can check out the other changes included in the latest roster update over on the game's official website.

More news about "Madden NFL 17" should be made available soon.