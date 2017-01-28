'Madden NFL 17' News: Super Bowl Roster Update And Patch 9 Recently Rolled Out

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Football fans are already gearing up for "Super Bowl 51" that's set for Feb. 5. And while they wait for the biggest NFL game of the year, they can go ahead and enjoy some gridiron action courtesy of the recently updated "Madden NFL 17."

EA SportsAtlanta Falcons star wide receiver Julio Jones is even better now inside 'Madden NFL 17' after release of new roster update

Developers rolled out Patch 9 for the game a few days ago, and among the changes that it brings is one specifically meant to affect field goal kicking.

According to a recent post on the game's official Facebook page, an exploit that could previously make it easier for players to block field goals has now been addressed. This means that gamers who will still continue trying to kick field goals will now have to be more exact with their actions in order to succeed.

Presentation banners have also been added to the game, and these will pop up whenever a player is able to successfully execute a skill move.

Additions to Madden Ultimate Team mode are also included in Patch 9.

With Patch 9 applied, players can expect to see night games and playoff presentation elements now included in MUT Seasons. A new MUT Seasons tile will also provide details regarding a player's progress.

Along with Patch 9, "Madden NFL 17" players can also download the Super Bowl roster update for the game.

Not a lot of teams are affected by this update since only a few of them have played recently, though there are still notable changes included.

For instance, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is staking his claim to the title of "Best Receiver in the Game Today" with his updated overall rating of 98 that's up by 1 from where it was recently, according to a recent post on the game's official website.

New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan also starred during Conference Championship weekend, and he will be heading to "Super Bowl 51" with an improved overall mark of 82.

More news about "Madden NFL 17" should be made available soon.