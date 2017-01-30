'Madden NFL 17' Player Ratings Update Super Bowl Week: Julio Jones, Tom Brady and More Get OVR Increases

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

With Super Bowl just days away, EA Sports updates "Madden NFL 17" player ratings to reflect the changes leading into the much-awaited clash of the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots.

EA SportsFalcons wide receiver Julio Jones is up to 98 OVR in his "Madden NFL 17" player ratings before Super Bowl

Falcons' wide receiver Julio Jones received a bump to 98 OVR after helping the team advance to the Super Bowl by winning over the Green Bay Packers.

During that match, Jones clocked in nine receptions, 180 yards receiving with two touchdowns leading to a well-deserved point increase in his "Madden NFL 17" ratings.

EA Sports also increased Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan's "Madden NFL 17" player ratings by two points leading up to the Super Bowl, bumping him to 82 OVR).

As EA Sports detailed, Hogan got the "Madden NFL 17" player ratings increase due to his "elite speed as well as crisp route running" during the match, resulting in nine receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

This is all thanks to his game-changing contribution to the victory of the Patriots over the Pittsburgh Steelers at the AFC Conference Championship.

But perhaps one of the most impressive increases in "Madden NFL 17" player ratings leading up to the Super Bowl is that of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who is now at 95 OVR.

EA Sports Patriots superstar Tom Brady gets a one-point increase in his Madden NFL 17 Player Ratings before for Super Bowl

His rise was due to his performance at the NFC Championship, where he generated 27-of-38, 39 yards and four touchdowns. With such display of skills, his agility, speed and accuracy ratings all shot up.

Other notable player rating increases in "Madden NFL 17" include that of Steelers running back Deangelo Williams up by one point (now at 82 OVR) and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady at 95 OVR, up one point.

While some players enjoyed a boost in their "Madden NFL 17" ratings, there were also those who watched it go down. One of them is Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter, who is down to 75 OVR after the team's loss to the Falcons at the NFC Conference Championship.

Packers fullback Aaron Ripkowski, Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier and Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount all saw a one-point decrease in their "Madden NFL 17" player ratings before Super Bowl and are now at 83 OVR, 80 OVR and 86 OVR, respectively.