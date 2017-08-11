'Madden NFL 18' Achievement List Surfaces Online, 40 Available in Total

'Madden NFL 18' players can earn a Gamerscore of 1,000 from accomplishing all the available Achievements

EA Sports 'Madden NFL 18' is set to be released on Aug. 25

"Madden NFL 18" is coming out very soon, and football fans can get ready for it by learning about the Achievements they can go after.

According to a recent report from TrueAchievements, there are 40 different Achievements that are waiting to be claimed in the game.

As players may have already suspected, they will need to accomplish a variety of tasks if they want to clear all 40 Achievements.

The Achievement that yields the highest amount of Gamerscore for the game, which would be 100, is known as "Full Set" and players can meet the requirements for this one by winning at least one game using all 32 NFL teams. The good news here is that the wins count regardless of the game mode.

Next up, there is also an Achievement that pays tribute to the game's cover athlete, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. The Achievement is known as the "Tom Brady Legacy Award," and in order to trigger it, fans will need to accumulate a legacy score in excess of 27,000 using a created player, coach or even an owner. Players who manage to tally a legacy score higher than 27,000 will be rewarded with a Gamerscore of 75.

There are other "Legacy Awards" included in "Madden NFL 18" that are named after different players.

Players looking to obtain a Gamerscore of 70 can also go after the "Going for Gold" Achievement. This particular Achievement calls on players to earn gold from a Skill Trainer drill and that definitely sounds like it will be easier said than done.

There are also other Achievements players can get from going through the Longshot and Madden Ultimate Team modes.

Football fans can earn a total Gamerscore of 1,000 if they manage to clear all the Achievements in the game.

Players can start working on all the Achievements featured inside "Madden NFL 18" as soon as the game is released on Aug. 25.