'Madden NFL 18' News: Devs Detail MUT Squads, New Multiplayer Addition That Gives Players Specific Roles

"Madden NFL 18" is expected to bring its share of innovations to the long-running football game franchise, and developers have already talked about one of the additions set to be featured.

YouTube courtesy of EA Sports'Madden NFL 18' will be released on Aug. 25

In a recent post on Reddit, Madden Ultimate Team producer Jake Stein talked in detail about MUT Squads, a new feature expected to give players a different type of team-oriented online experience.

MUT Squads will pit three against three. Friends can enter MUT Squads matchups together or they can go at it alone to start and just have the matchmaking dictate which other football fans they will be working with.

However, before players can start a match, they will first need to determine which roles they will have.

There are three roles available, with those being Offense Captain, Defense Captain and Head Coach, and all of them have specific responsibilities.

Whoever ends up as the Offense Captain will be gathering players who primarily play offense and special teams. The Offense Captain will also call the plays and the audibles, and at the start of each play, they will be controlling the quarterback.

The Defense Captain essentially handles all the things that an Offense Captain does, except this role is obviously more focused on the defensive end of the game. The Defense Captain can also take control of any player on the field that is not already controlled by another player.

The last role "Madden NFL 18" players can take on in MUT Squads is Head Coach. The Head Coach does not have to manage as much as the two captains, though the player given this role will be in charge of the stadium, the uniforms, when timeouts are called and the results of penalties.

It was also indicated that there are other new features related to MUT Squads that have not been revealed yet, so football fans will want to stay tuned for those.

"Madden NFL 18" is set to be released on Aug. 25.