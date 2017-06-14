'Madden NFL 18' News: Devs Reveal More About the Upcoming Gameplay Changes, Including Off-Ball Injuries

"Madden NFL 18's" developers are aiming to deliver an even more accurate representation of gridiron action in this latest installment of the long-running franchise, and one of the ways they are looking to do so is through integrating more realistic injury scenarios.

YouTube courtesy of EA SportsNumerous gameplay changes are expected to be featured in 'Madden NFL 18'

Spotted recently by Operation Sports, creative director Rex Dickson confirmed in a tweet that off-ball injuries will be present in the game.

As fans already hinted at over on Twitter, the inclusion of off-ball injuries could significantly alter the way football games play out.

For instance, the inclusion of off-ball injuries will mean that linemen can now get hurt as well while plays are ongoing, just like in real life, and players may need to keep this in mind as they construct teams and approach a particular contest.

Players may now need to have depth at all positions to ensure that injuries that occur over the course of a game do not hamper their ability to field a squad where everyone is occupying the right spot.

Off-ball injuries are not the only notable gameplay additions that players can count on seeing inside "Madden NFL 18."

New play styles are also set to be featured and these are Arcade, Simulation and Competitive, according to a GameStop listing for the upcoming football game.

The Arcade play style is more conducive to highlight reel plays and high scores, while Simulation offers an experience that is closer to what is seen in actual football games. Competitive puts more emphasis on a player's stick skills and this play style also features a more prominent risk-reward dynamic.

Other gameplay changes related to coaching and passing are also expected to be featured.

Football fans will be able to experience all these gameplay changes and additions for themselves as soon as "Madden NFL 18" is officially released on Aug. 25.