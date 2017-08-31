'Madden NFL 18' News: First Major Patch Expected To Be Released Mid-September

First patch could be released after Week 1 of the regular season

"Madden NFL 18" was released a few days ago, and while many football fans may already be enjoying it, there may also be those who are still waiting for the first big patch before they fully dive into the other offerings of the game.

The good news for those players waiting for that first patch is that it should be released in just a few weeks.

Creative director Rex Dickson has recently been responding to fans asking questions about the first patch over on Twitter.

To be more specific, Dickson has responded to fans wondering when the first patch may be made available.

According to Dickson, the first major patch is currently expected to arrive sometime during the middle of September.

For those who may be curious as to why some "Madden NFL 18" players are eagerly anticipating this patch, that is because this downloadable is expected to feature some very helpful fixes.

As Eagamesblog.com pointed out, the first patch is also highly coveted since it is expected to update the final rosters for all 32 NFL teams.

By waiting for the first patch, players can ensure that they will have the most accurate rosters available to them when they start a franchise mode playthrough.

While an exact date for the first patch's arrival has not been shared just yet, there is a chance that players may have to wait until Sept. 12 for it.

Week 1 of the regular season will run from Sept. 7, beginning with the New England Patriots hosting the Kansas City Chiefs, and last until Sept. 11, with the final matchup of that day featuring the Los Angeles Chargers paying a visit to the Denver Broncos.

If developers are looking to provide players with the most accurate rosters possible, they may then have to wait until that Chargers-Broncos game ends before they make the needed changes.

More news about "Madden NFL 18" should be made available soon.